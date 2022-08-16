Ascent Group LLC Sells 309 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

