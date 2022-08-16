Ascent Group LLC Sells 18,005 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

