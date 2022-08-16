Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

