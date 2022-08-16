Ascent Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $190.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.24.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

