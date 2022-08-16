Ascent Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.13 and its 200-day moving average is $271.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

