Ascent Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

