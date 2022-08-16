Ascent Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $313.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.40.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock valued at $355,901,728 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

