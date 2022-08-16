Ascent Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

