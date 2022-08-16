Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
