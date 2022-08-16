Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.