Ascent Group LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.