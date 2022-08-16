Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

