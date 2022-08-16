Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

INTZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,324. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

