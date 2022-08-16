Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

About Asbury Automotive Group

NYSE ABG traded up $11.18 on Tuesday, reaching $197.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

