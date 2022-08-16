Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 22,370,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arrival by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVL. Cowen lowered their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Arrival Trading Down 4.9 %

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

