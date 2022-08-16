Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.72. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQQ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.