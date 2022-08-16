Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.72. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQQ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.