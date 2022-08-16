Arnhold LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,980,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 363,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 40,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,511. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.