Arnhold LLC Sells 25,253 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.26% of Lumentum worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumentum by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Lumentum stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. 35,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,784. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

