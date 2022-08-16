Arnhold LLC Raises Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 2.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,532. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

