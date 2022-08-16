Arnhold LLC Invests $1.40 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in International Paper by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. 47,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,494. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

