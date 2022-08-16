Arnhold LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

