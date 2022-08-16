Arnhold LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,048 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

