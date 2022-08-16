Arnhold LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,707. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

