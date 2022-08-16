Arnhold LLC Buys 6,468 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $179.45. The company had a trading volume of 489,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

