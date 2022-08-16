Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $159.04. 537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,546. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

