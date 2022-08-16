Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYH stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $280.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $275.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

