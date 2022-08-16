Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $107.89. 56,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

