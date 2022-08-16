Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

EMR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. 26,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

