Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.88. 42,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

