Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,905. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

