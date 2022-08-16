Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $430.65. 95,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.85 and a 200-day moving average of $418.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

