Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.78. 13,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,576. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

