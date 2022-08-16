Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $72.67 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,051,063 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

