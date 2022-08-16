Arionum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded down 59.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $12,000.08 and approximately $26.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.72 or 0.07853813 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00167517 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021618 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00255346 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00719111 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00571237 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Arionum Coin Profile
Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arionum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
