Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.12

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 2903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $732.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

