Ardor Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $122.92 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00115178 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022561 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00253137 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00034117 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009116 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000109 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
