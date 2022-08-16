Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 948,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

