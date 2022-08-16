Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

