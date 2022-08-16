Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

