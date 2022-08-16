Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 26,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

