Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLTGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of APLT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

