Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 84,822 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

