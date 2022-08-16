apM Coin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $45.66 million and $17.45 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.



About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

