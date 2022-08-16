Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $862,500.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 738,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,203. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

