Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,351.11 ($16.33).

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.2 %

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,130.50 ($13.66) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.87. The firm has a market cap of £11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,037.16.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

About Antofagasta

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

