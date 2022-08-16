ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $345.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $345.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANSS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.30.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,307. ANSYS has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.49.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.