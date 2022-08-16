ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.30.

Shares of ANSS traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.72. The company had a trading volume of 461,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

