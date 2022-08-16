Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 259.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 2,453,988 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,429.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Annexon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Annexon by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Annexon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 541,450 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

