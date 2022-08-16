AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 272,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 64,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.90. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

