Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.05.

Angi Price Performance

Angi stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

